Art lovers with a desire to re-charge their creativity are invited to join the Art and Soul Creation Guild, sponsored by the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The guild’s third session is scheduled 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 with Sister Rosemary Schmalz as facilitator. The session will be repeated from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.
An annual membership fee to the Art and Soul Creation Guild is $30 and each session that a member attends will cost $5.
To become a guild member, contact Jeanne Frost at jfrost@spsmw.org or 812-535-2952; or visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.