The Autism Society of Indiana will host a Relay4Autism Terre Haute from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Indiana State University-Rec East.
One goal of the event is to bring local families together for fun, family-friendly activities, and to raise awareness about autism. All participants will have an opportunity to participate in games, entertainments, and to attend the autism resource fair with local providers serving the Terre Haute autism community.
Other activities also open to the community include a balloon artist, face painting, photo booth, emergency vehicles, carnival games and more.
Event T-shirts will be available for $10 each.
For more details, visit autismsocietyofindiana.org/events/terre-haute-relay4autism or call Higgins at 800-609-8449, ext. 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.