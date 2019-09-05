Current events in the art scene at Paris, Illinois, include a membership show by River City Art Association.
The exhibition, “Art Currents,” opens Friday in the Link Art Gallery inside the former Bicentennial Art Center and Museum at 132 S. Central Ave.
A free reception to meet the Wabash Valley artists is scheduled 5 to 6:30 p.m. CDT.
The show will feature paintings, drawings, quilt artistry, intarsia art, photography, glass etchings, fused glass, clay, and mixed media by several of RCAA’s award-winning artists.
Since RCAA was named for its Terre Haute tie to the Wabash River, some of the artwork will have a water or river current theme. They include a watercolor, “Mansfield Mill,” by Lynne Dunnavant of Rockville; “Standoff at the Dock of the Bay,” an acrylic by Eloise Lovell of Rosedale; quilt artistry by Valerie Funk of Terre Haute honoring Muddy Waters, the “father of modern Chicago blues,” titled “Muddy Blues”; and “Writhing River,” a glass etching by Todd Stokes of Terre Haute and Dennison, Illinois.
Stokes said his glass etching “represents the Wabash River as it meanders and cuts through the landscape following the path of least resistance as it finds its way down to the Ohio, the Mississippi and to the Gulf of Mexico, eating away the banks on either side as it sees fit.
“The current is represented by three etched ribbons. They intermingle and play off of each other as they build momentum creating the power to move anything in its way. Earth and stone are no match for its power. Time works its way into the equation through the endless pounding and ceaseless motion of the current as it follows gravity’s lead.”
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT Tuesday through Friday. “Art Currents” can be viewed until Oct. 4.
RCAA meets on the second Tuesday of each month in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets in Terre Haute. Membership is open to Indiana and Illinois artists age 18 and older.
For more information visit RiverCityArt.org or contact RCAA vice president Stokes at 812-232-0048.
