Ghost signs were literally the inspiration for the acrylic painting “Burdsal’s Barn” by Dian Der Ohanian Phillips judged “Best in Show” at this year’s 11th Annual Juried Exhibition by the River City Art Association. But the ghost signs did not appear in the form of winged specters or formless invisible characters from “the other side” that have occasionally been rumored to mysteriously open and close doors or make other haunting sounds in people’s homes in the night.
“A ghost sign is a fading remnant of an advertisement painted onto the side of an old barn along a roadway,” said Der Ohanian Phillips, who before retirement worked as director of publications at DePauw University in Greencastle.
“I love old barns and even have the image of one on my business card,” she said. “On my drive to work in Greencastle from my home in Terre Haute, just east of the Clay-Putnam line, there was this dilapidated wood barn that had two ghost signs on it. One day I decided to stop and take photos.
“On the front of the barn above the door, a fading sign said ‘Chew Mail Pouch Tobacco.’ I’d seen Mail Pouch signs on many old barns, but a ghost sign on a side of the barn was unique: ‘Burdsal Quality Paints — famous for durability.’ After I got home, I did some research on Burdsal paints and learned they had been manufactured in Indianapolis and sold in this area at a hardware store in Brazil.”
Not long after Der Ohanian Phillips took her picture of the ghost-sign barn, as she drove to work, she saw that the old structure had been demolished.
“I felt really lucky I had taken the barn picture when I did,” she said. “It turned out to be a happy ending.”
The acrylic painting that Der Ohanian Phillips made of her photograph is a barn that is more than a barn. It is an artful blend of the quite figurative image of the ghost-signed barn set amid solid-colored geometric imagery creating the impression of landscape and sky.
Now through Sept. 30, RCAA is celebrating the accomplishments of prize-winning artists in the lobby of First Financial’s Springhill Banking Center at U.S. 41 South and Springhill. Five art categories are included: painting, photography, 3-D including glass, drawing, and mixed media. The works were judged by Chester Burton, a professional artist and senior instructor of art and design at ISU.
“This is going to be an exciting exhibition,” said Todd Stokes, six-time vice president of the association. “We had outstanding entries in all art categories for the juried show.”
On Saturday, the Springhill Banking Center will hold a reception with several of the artists from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Immediately previous to the Springhill show, RCAA’s 2019 juried award winners exhibited their works at First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute.
First-place medallions were awarded to David V. Gill for his painting, “Todd House”; Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo for her photography entry, a platinum palladium print titled “Tu Kansjewesx Nasa Indigenous Band”; Jane Lubbehusen for a pastel, “Running Free,” in the drawing category; Valerie Funk for a mixed media entry in fabric and threads, “MCM Composition #5 Staccato”; and Edith Acton for a fused glass wall hanging in the ceramics/glass category titled “Elegant.”
The Artists’ Choice Award was won by Elizabeth Hood for her “Untitled” ink painting. Jane Lubbehusen won the People’s Choice Award for her watercolor “Quanisha.”
“The Springhill Banking Center reception will mark the second time we’ve exhibited at this venue,” Stokes said. “The reception will be an excellent opportunity for the public to meet and mix with the artists. In all, 20 artworks will be on display, including the second- and third-place artworks in each juried category (plus two honorable mention paintings), the Best in Show, Artists’ Choice and People’s Choice winners.”
Stokes credits First Financial’s marketing officer Sally Whitehurst for her support of RCAA by providing the prize money for the Best in Show award as well as making possible the exhibition sites. This year, Indiana and Illinois artists were able to win close to $1,000 in prizes.
RCAA is strongly oriented to exhibiting the art of its members at shows throughout the Wabash Valley. It presents work annually in four galleries along with the exhibit of its juried show. Additionally, the River City Art Association works with Arts Illiana to have constant displays of selected works of its members in three outreach galleries.
On Sept. 6, RCAA will host a reception for its artists from 5 to 6:30 p.m. CDT at the opening of its September exhibition in the Link Art Gallery at 132 S. Central Ave. in Paris, Illinois.
River City Art Association has 35 members. Monthly meetings begin at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Vigo County Public Library.
For more information about RCAA, visit the group’s website at RiverCityArt.org.
