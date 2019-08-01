River City Art Association will kick off its 11th annual Juried Exhibition with a reception on Friday in First Financial Bank Plaza on Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.
The First Friday event is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. in the bank lobby, accessible by the west/Sixth Street entrance.
Event sponsor First Financial and marketing officer Sally Whitehurst invite the community to the free reception.
At 6:30 p.m., juror Chester Burton will announce winners in five categories, as well as the Best of Show, sponsored by First Financial Bank.
Burton is senior instructor in the department of art and design at Indiana State University.
The Artists’ Choice Award will be determined from votes by participating artists attending the reception, and the People’s Choice Award from votes by guests at the reception and bank patrons visiting the exhibition during regular banking hours through Aug. 29.
Winning artwork will be featured again in a September show in First Financial’s Springhill banking center at 4500 S. U.S. 41.
For more information visit RiverCityArt.org or contact RCAA Past President Todd Stokes at 812-232-0048.
