Ray Price tribute set at Boot City Opry

Musician Dennis Stroughmatt will perform a tribute to the musical career of Ray Price at Boot City Opry on Saturday at 7 p.m. Stroughmatt is an accomplished fiddle player and vocalist. Prior performances by Stroughmatt include the Library of Congress, the Kennedy Center, and several engagements with Ernest Tubb’s Midnite Jamboree.
Price recorded a number of country music’s greatest hits including “Crazy Arms,” “I Won’t Mention It Again, Release Me,” “Heartache’s By The Number,” and dozens of other great songs.
Price earned a position as a country music icon and was well respected among other classic country music entertainers. Price was a close friend of Willie Nelson, both being Texans who loved country music.
The Ray Price tribute is a perennial favorite of classic country music favorite. General admission tickets are $15.
