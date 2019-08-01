Raccoon State Recreation Area in Parke County will celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday by having Smokey judge its annual pedal parade on Saturday. There also will be other Smokey-related events that day to celebrate the occasion.
Festivities begin with a fire safety demonstration at 4 p.m. at Chapel Shelter. Smokey’s story will be told at 4:30 p.m. A bike safety presentation will be given at 5 p.m. People can decorate their bikes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. so Smokey can judge them.
The pedal parade begins at 7 p.m. and goes through the campground.
This program is free and open to all park visitors. Standard park admission fees of $7 for Indiana vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles apply.
Raccoon State Recreation Area is at 1588 S. Raccoon Parkway, just off U.S. 36, east of Rockville. Visit on.in.gov/raccoonsra for more details.
