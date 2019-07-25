Edgar County Master Naturalists Nancy Hansel, Liz Gough, Tammy Hess and Sara McCrocklin will present “Going Native – Making a Difference” at 2 p.m. CDT on Sunday in the Edgar County Historical Society Annex Building at 414 N. Main Street, Paris, Illinois.
The Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program provides science-based educational opportunities that connect people with nature and help them become engaged environmental stewards.
The Edgar County group will feature their historical garden located behind the Eslinger Cabin at the Historical Society. They will discuss the native prairie plants used by pioneers and needed by pollinators, as well as ways that anyone can make a difference.
Admission is free.
For more details on the Illinois Extension Master Naturalist or Master Gardener programs, or general horticulture questions, call the Edgar County office at 217-465-8585 or visit go.illinois.edu/cce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.