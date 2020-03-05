Dr. Arthur Feinsod will be the featured speaker for the NEA Big Read keynote set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
Feinsod, a professor of theater and University Honors at Indiana State University, will present on the career of Thornton Wilder and the theatrical style of Wilder’s play, “Our Town.” Local actors will be on hand to help illustrate key points discussed in Feinsod’s presentation. After the keynote, guests will be encouraged to discuss the play and its relevance to their community.
For more information on the 2020 NEA Big Read visit www.vigo.lib.in.us/bigread.
