Update: This concert has been postponed until September.
Delta, slide and ragtime blues by Scott Ainslie is scheduled March 20 in First Congregational Church of Terre Haute, 630 Ohio St.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.
“Scott is the kind of musician they don’t make anymore, in the mold of Pete Seeger — unpretentious, dead serious about his craft, dedicated to preserving traditional American music and instruments, unabashedly faithful to left-liberal values, and so versatile he can make you weep one moment ... and snicker appreciatively the next ...” said The Washington Post.
For more information on Ainslie, visit CattailMusic.com.
For more event details, visit FirstChurchTH.org or call 812-232-8880.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.