Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall, Illinois will sponsor a Pork Tenderloin Drive Thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT July 18 at Knowles Auction Service, 1305 N. Michigan.
The $7 meal includes a sandwich, chips, cookie and bottled water; a double sandwich meal is $10; and a single sandwich with drink, $5.
Businesses and large groups can place orders in advance by Facebook message, at gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or by calling 217-293-1050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.