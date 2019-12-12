Sullivan Area Art Guild will host a pop-up show and sale of Tactile Melodies jewelry by member Chelsea Jones in its gallery on the square in Sullivan.
Holiday shoppers can purchase the artisan’s original designs in copper and silver from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the gallery at 16 S. Court St.
Jones lives in Bloomington and works at a jewelry shop in Nashville, Indiana.
For more details, contact Sharon Hawk at 812-243-1039.
