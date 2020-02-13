Performances on the Prairie announced

The Paris Center of Fine Arts announces the next three Performances on the Prairie.
• The Young Irelanders are 20-somethings who sing, play and dance with authentic Irish energy. Their Wild Atlantic Way Tour is scheduled 7 p.m. CST Feb. 29 in the PCOFA at 14040 E. 1200th Road, Paris, Illinois.
• The Spinning Tales of: Cinderella & Peter Pan on Ice will be a fairy tale dream of color, movement and music that only fantasy and Disney and ice skating gracefulness can provide. Showtime is 6 p.m. CDT March 10.
• The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety is a husband and wife team of aerial artists who showcase juggling, music and acrobatics. They were featured in “The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman as well as on the Broadway stage for “Pippin.” Showtime is 7 p.m. CDT April 3.
Ticket prices for each show are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and military, and $10 for children. They are available at www.pcofa.net or at Prospect Bank in Paris.
