The Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will have a chocolate sale Monday and Tuesday near the rotunda entrance to the Paris Clinic, 727 E. Court St., Paris, Illinois.
Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sale will offer nearly 65 varieties of gourmet chocolates and snacks. Items will include award-winning salsas, hot sauces, jams, jellies, relishes and preserves made by Kathy’s Kitchen.
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. Chocolate sales support the efforts of the PCH Volunteers, who provide financial assistance to hospital projects and award scholarships to area students who are pursuing healthcare careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.