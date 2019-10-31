Patsy Cline tribute at Boot City

Mary Pfeifer will pay tribute to Patsy Cline, one of America’s greatest female country artists, on Saturday in Boot City Opry at Terre Haute.
Pfeifer’s show remains a fan favorite at the music venue at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
During the 7 p.m. show, Pfeifer will perform Cline’s greatest hits and recordings from the ‘50s and ‘60s, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Sweet Dreams,” “I Fall to Pieces.”
Throughout the evening, Pfeifer will tell stories from Cline’s illustrious career.
General admission is $15. For more details call 812-299-8521.
