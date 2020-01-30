Thomas Morgan of Parke County recently announced the publication of his new compendium of poetry, “The Destruction of Time,” as well as his nomination for the Indiana Arts Commission’s Indiana Poet Laureate.
Morgan began publishing poetry in the 1950s. This recent publication, as well as a poetry-centric memoir, “Glimpses,” and an epistolary novel, “Shotgun Preacher,” helped Morgan garner a regional nomination for the position of Indiana Poet Laureate.
“The Destruction of Time” is scheduled for publication in April. Visit thomasgmorgan.com for more details.
