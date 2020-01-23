Thomas Morgan of Parke County recently announced the publication of his new compendium of poetry, “The Destruction of Time,” as well as his nomination for the Indiana Arts Commission’s Indiana Poet Laureate.
Morgan’s latest book of poetry is epic free verse of the spirit adroitly laying out how the consciousness of the Sixties defeated war makers in Vietnam and smashed segregation in America. “The Destruction of Time” blazes a path toward social justice during some of our darker times with an ode to the incendiary jazz that helped light the way.
This new publication as well as other recent ones, including a poetry-centric memoir, “Glimpses,” and an epistolary novel, “Shotgun Preacher,” helped Morgan garner a regional nomination for the position of Indiana Poet Laureate.
Jon Robeson, executive director of Arts Illiana Inc. in Terre Haute, said that Morgan’s work, “is a sometimes joyful and sometimes heartbreaking deconstruction of the human experience marked across decades of poignant moments in time. Everyone might take away something different – I’m reminded of the power of courage, how it has shaped our recent history, and how we always need it at the ready.”
Morgan and his literary work are truly of this world, yet still uniquely Indiana. He first began publishing poetry in the 1950s and has been writing, in verse and prose, ever since. While his world travels, academic achievements and career highlights have varied, writing has been an essential constant throughout his life.
“The Destruction of Time” is scheduled for publication in April.
