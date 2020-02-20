The 15th annual “IHOP National Pancake Day” benefiting Riley Hospital for Children will take place Tuesday in Terre Haute at 2901 S. Third Street.
The annual event is statewide at select IHOP locations between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. IHOP restaurants across the state are offering guests one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and accepting donations for leading charity partners. In addition to a free short stack of pancakes, IHOP is giving guests the chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes.
IHOP National Pancake Day is the restaurant’s day of giving to children battling critical illnesses and underscores its longstanding commitment to helping families create more moments together.
