Parke County artist Lynne Dunnavant will be Wabash Valley Art Guild’s featured artist in August at the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
The Rockville native said she “was always very interested in art and enjoyed it in school. I painted some during those years but could not fully devote my time to it until I retired in 2018. I’m self-taught and now I have time to enjoy painting.
“I mostly do watercolors but I also do oil paintings and pen and ink,” Dunnavant added. “ I love the rural landscapes, old barns and bridges, and anything unusual or old and antique looking. I also enjoy painting flowers since I am a big gardener.”
Dunnavant said her husband, Lance, is her biggest encourager. Son Eric, daughter Christen, son-in-law Steve and grandsons Noah and Abram also are big supporters of her artwork and business. “I’m thankful to God for this gift that I enjoy so much,” she added.
Dunnavant also is a member of River City Art Association in Terre Haute and Covered Bridge Art Association in Rockville.
Recently, she placed first in the Wilkins Mill Artist Day at the CBAA Gallery in Rockville for her plein air watercolor painting at Wilkins Mill, sponsored by Jean Turnmire, owner of the Wilkins Mill Guesthouse in Bloomington.
In May this year, Dunnavant’s watercolor of the old historical Clabber Girl sign on U.S. 40 placed second in the painting category at the Art Guild’s Spring Art Show and 40th anniversary celebration.
For more details, contact Dunnavant at lmdunnavant@gmail.com or visit artworkbylynne.com.
