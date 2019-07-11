Outdoor Recreation Club will host a fundraiser on Saturday at Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. in Terre Haute.
The club will serve a rib-eye steak sandwich, chips and drink from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost is $7 with proceeds to benefit 14th and Chestnut Community Center, West Vigo Community Center, Seelyville Fire Department, Wabash Valley Girls Softball and North Terre Haute Little League.
The not-for-profit organization is at 10625 E. Seelyville Ave. in Vigo County.
