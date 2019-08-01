Saturday’s gathering at Linn Park in Martinsville, Illinois, will feature an open mic night, hosted by John Crouch.
Entertainment will start at 7 p.m. CDT with food from Sadie’s and Linn Park Concessions available at 6 p.m. Take a lawn chair for more comfortable seating.
The free event is sponsored by Martinsville on the Move.
Anyone interested in participating in open mic night must sign up in advance by contacting Crouch at 217-932-3263 or through private message at John Crouch Music on Facebook.
