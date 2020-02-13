One-person show on Ulysses S. Grant Feb. 20 in Marshall

Dan Haughey, Black Hawk College Speech-Theatre professor emeritus and professional actor from East Moline, Illinois, will present his one-person show on Ulysses S. Grant at 6:30 p.m. CST Feb. 20 in the Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave., in Marshall, Illinois.
The show, titled “Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man And A Patriot,” focuses on Grant’s early life, his time as a citizen in Illinois, and his rise to Civil War fame. Professor Haughey’s appearance is co-sponsored by the library and Illinois Humanities’ “Road Scholars.”
Admission is free and a short question-answer period on Grant will follow the performance.
Haughey is a teaching artist, holds a master of fine arts degree in playwriting and play production from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and studied acting at the Florida State University-Asolo Conservatory for Professional Actor Training. At SIU-C, Haughey studied Civil War History with the late Dr. John Y. Simon, former executive director of the Ulysses S. Grant Association, and Historical Drama and Playwriting with Dr. Christian Moe.
Among his film and stage credits, Haughey has toured Mr. U.S. Grant to schools, museums, and Civil War venues throughout the United States to include the National Park Service, The War Memorial Museum of Virginia, the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, SIU-C Museum, and the Market House in Galena, Illinois.
He recently performed his U.S. Grant for the National Park Service in celebration of its 100-year anniversary at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis. Charles Bracelen Flood, author of the book “Grant and Sherman and the award-winning Lee: The Last Years,” has said of Haughey’s performance “… I felt that it was an original and exceedingly worthwhile portrayal of a much mis-understood, underestimated man. This is fine theatre: this is Grant as he really was.”
Seating for Haughey’s show is limited. To register for the free program call the library at 217-826-2535. Browse www.marshallillibrary.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.