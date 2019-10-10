The Old Path Quartet of Atlanta, Georgia, will be in concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in United Methodist Temple at 5301 S. U.S. 41, in Terre Haute.
The nationally known southern gospel recording artists have been singing full time, traveling the country since 2017.
Currently, their latest song, “Lord Know,” is No. 48 in the Top 80 songs according to Singing News Magazine.
Doors open at 6 p.m. An offering will be collected for the quartet.
For more details, call event promoter pastor Aaron Wheaton at 812-249-4787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.