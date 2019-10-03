Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Friends of Goose Pond group will observe and record birds during the Big Sit! on Oct. 13.
The Big Sit! is an international event focused on recording all bird observations at one location over the course of a day. Birders of any level of experience or an interest in learning more about birding are welcome. The Big Sit! also is a chance to learn more about Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area and Friends of Goose Pond, who support Goose Pond FWA through education, research and programs.
The event is free. Participants can attend the whole event or come and go as desired. A chair, an umbrella for shade, drinks and food are allowed. Also, take binoculars or spotting scopes; a limited number of loaner binoculars will be available.
Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/2l10NFm for event details and registration.
