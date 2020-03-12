Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.