Terre Haute North Vigo High School band students have entered a nationwide video contest and ask the community to help them win the top prize of $30,000.
The contest, “We Are Band,” is hosted by the communication app “BAND.” North band students created a video highlighting aspects of their program and uploaded it to YouTube. Three winners will be chosen for the contest based on Most Viewed ($10K), Most Liked ($10K), and Most Creative ($10K).
View the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFds4BVqygk&t=11s and then “like” to vote.
Any prize money won through the contest will help purchase a new sound system for the North band program.
