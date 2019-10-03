Crawford County Historical Society’s annual “Nite at the Museum” is set for Friday in the museum at 408 S. Cross St. in Robinson, Illinois.
Events from 7 to 9 p.m. CDT will include tours, a scavenger hunt with prizes for all who successfully complete the hunt, and a sale of duplicate items from the museum files.
The museum also will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m. with a family history seminar from 1 to 3 p.m. On Oct. 5, tours and the sale of duplicates will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is no admission charge, but free will donations to meet museum expenses would be appreciated.
For more details call 618-544-3087.
