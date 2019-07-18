Today

The Down East Boys, at United Methodist Temple Church, 7 p.m.

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Friday

Just Playin Jane, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Crowe Committee, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.

DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.

Saturday

Bad Business Band, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Jam session with Jimmy, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.

Rhythm Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Railroaded, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

P.C. McGill Band, at Moose Lodge, Linton, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jake and Mikayla Hoult, at Linn Park amphitheatre, Martinsville, Ill., 7 p.m. CDT.

Sunday

Brazil Concert Band, “A Midsummer’s Offering,” with opening performance by Terre Haute Brass Ensemble, at Forest Park band shell, pavilion if rain, Brazil, 7:20 p.m.

Monday

Mike Rowe, at Elm Grove Tavern, 7 p.m.

Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.

15th and Hulman band, at Alabama Bar, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursday

15th and Hulman, at Shoe-Me’s, 8 p.m.

DJ, at Ripley’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

July 26

Acoustic Crowe, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rhythm Relics, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m.

July 27

Ambush, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Almost County, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Valley Brothers, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.

40th Anniversary Jam on the Patio with Jimmy and surprise guest, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.

Brad Anderson & FanFare, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

