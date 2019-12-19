Send items to Nightlife, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Please list the time, date, address and cost of events and notify the Tribune-Star of cancellations. Please include a contact name and telephone number. Events not open to the public will not be listed. Musical groups should note the type of music they perform. Items must be received by the Tribune-Star by noon Thursday for publication the following Thursday. All listings below are subject to last-minute changes.
Today
Jam session, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Cheap ‘N’ Easy, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Acoustic Crowe, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CST.
Saturday
Coon Holler Music, at bluegrass jam, Moench Hall, Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.
Paramedix, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Mega jam session with Jimmy and guest, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 6 to 11 p.m.
Triggerhead with Regi, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at American Legion Post, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday
Jam session, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 4 to 8 p.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Dec. 27
The Nerve, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Dec. 28
Hot Rod Lincoln, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Eddie & The Motivators, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9 p.m. to midnight.
Triggerhead with Regi, at Young Men’s Club, West Terre Haute, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Dec. 28 — P.C. McGill Band, at Moose Lodge, Sullivan, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
