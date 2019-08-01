Thursday
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Eddie & The Motivators, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
Rent To Own Band, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Lloyd Wood and the Wood Pickers, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 139, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Open mic night, at Linn Park, Martinsville, Ill., 7 p.m. CDT.
Sunday
Brazil Concert Band, “German Oktoberfest in Staubitzer Park,” with 7:15 p.m. opening performance by BCB roving German band, at Forest Park band shell, pavilion if rain, Brazil.
Saving His Creation at Elevate Praise event, Linn Park Amphitheatre, Martinsville, Illinois, 7 p.m. CDT.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at Ripley’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Aug. 9
Sniffer Dog, at The Wagon Wheel, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 10
Old Habits, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at American Legion Post, Riley, 8 to 11 p.m.
Manning, Perkins and Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m. to midnight.
