Thursday

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Friday

Eddie & The Motivators, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.

DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.

Saturday

Rent To Own Band, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Lloyd Wood and the Wood Pickers, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.

Brad Anderson & FanFare, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 139, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.

Open mic night, at Linn Park, Martinsville, Ill., 7 p.m. CDT.

Sunday

Brazil Concert Band, “German Oktoberfest in Staubitzer Park,” with 7:15 p.m. opening performance by BCB roving German band, at Forest Park band shell, pavilion if rain, Brazil.

Saving His Creation at Elevate Praise event, Linn Park Amphitheatre, Martinsville, Illinois, 7 p.m. CDT.

Monday

Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.

Thursday

DJ, at Ripley’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Aug. 9

Sniffer Dog, at The Wagon Wheel, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

Old Habits, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Brad Anderson & FanFare, at American Legion Post, Riley, 8 to 11 p.m.

Manning, Perkins and Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.

P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m. to midnight.

