Today
Jimmy Jam Band, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Stampede, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Crowe Committee Acoustic, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m.
Hired Guns, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
David Frizzell Show, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.
Country Nomads, at The Bucket, 8 p.m. to midnight.
The Nerve, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Stampede, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Railroaded, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Valley Brothers, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Crowe Committee Acoustic, at Twiggy’s, Seelyville, 8 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at American Legion Post, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m.
Mullet Over, at Labs-A-Palooza, at 3 Fat Labs, Greencastle, 7 to 11 p.m.
Sunday
Jimmy Jam, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 4 to 8 p.m.
Brazil Concert Band, “Musical America,” at Forest Park band shell, pavilion if rain, Brazil, 8 p.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at Ripley’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Aug. 23
The Nobodies, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Chain Reaction, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Jackson Township Community Band, at Old Settlers Picnic, Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 24
Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Hired Guns, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
The Valley Brothers, at Moose Lodge, Linton, 8 p.m. to midnight.
