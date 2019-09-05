Send items to Nightlife, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Please list the time, date, address and cost of events and notify the Tribune-Star of cancellations. Please include a contact name and telephone number. Events not open to the public will not be listed. Musical groups should note the type of music they perform. Items must be received by the Tribune-Star by noon Thursday for publication the following Thursday. All listings below are subject to last-minute changes.
Categories included in this section are rock music, country music, acoustic and bluegrass music, alternative music, barbershop music, big-band music, blues and jazz music, book signings, Broadway music, choral music, classical music, comedy, concert bands, dance participation, dance performance, folk music, instrumental music, karaoke, Latin music, lectures/poetry, opera, ragtime music, rap or hip-hop music, reggae music, soul or rhythm and blues music, special events and vocal performances.
For information on fairs, festivals, holiday events, public meetings, support groups, health events and other similar activities, see Valley Datebook in Sunday’s newspaper. For activities of social groups and organizations, see Groups and gatherings on Sunday. For theater, concert tours by nationally known acts and museum listings, look elsewhere in this section.
Today
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Snigger Dog, at The Wagon Wheel, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Eddie & The Motivators, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
Men of Note and Kandace, at Fairbanks Park, 5 to 6:40 p.m.
Bad Business Band, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Salomon Chamber Orchestra with Hannah Holman, cello, at Terre Haute First Church of the Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Jam session with Jimmy Hollingsworth, on the patio at Archie’s Sports Bar, 2 to 6 p.m.
Crowe Committee, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Sunday
Elevate Praise with Jake Hoult and Casey Methodist Church Worship Team, at Linn Park amphitheatre, Martinsville, Illinois, 7 p.m. CDT.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
LeFevre Quartet of Atlanta, Ga., at Terre Haute United Methodist Temple, 7 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Sept. 13
Mike Newburn “One Man Band,” at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sept. 14
Pix & Stix, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Men of Note and Kandace, at Fairbanks Park, 5 to 6:40 p.m.
Mega Jam with Jimmy, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 6 to 11 p.m.
Manning, Perkins, Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at Moose Lodge, Linton, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
