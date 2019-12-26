Today
Jam session, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
The Nerve, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CST.
Saturday
Hot Rod Lincoln, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Lloyd Wood Show, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.
Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Jimmy and guest, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Eddie & The Motivators, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9 p.m. to midnight.
Triggerhead with Regi, at Young Men’s Club, West Terre Haute, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at Moose Lodge, Sullivan, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Crosley Radio Players, at Wabash Activity Center, 10 p.m.
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Jimmy Hollingsworth Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Matthew Westerfield Band, at Outdoor Recreation Club, Brazil, 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Triggerhead with Regi, at Eagles Aerie, Brazil, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post 1127, Brazil, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Haley Mae Campbell and opening act Hunter Smith, at York Auto Family Community Center, Greencastle, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Jan. 2
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
