Today

Jam session, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m. 

The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m. 

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Friday

The Nerve, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m. 

DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CST.

Saturday

Hot Rod Lincoln, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Lloyd Wood Show, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.

Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m. 

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jimmy and guest, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.

Rhythm Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Eddie & The Motivators, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Triggerhead with Regi, at Young Men’s Club, West Terre Haute, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

P.C. McGill Band, at Moose Lodge, Sullivan, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Monday

Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Crosley Radio Players, at Wabash Activity Center, 10 p.m.

Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Jimmy Hollingsworth Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Matthew Westerfield Band, at Outdoor Recreation Club, Brazil, 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Triggerhead with Regi, at Eagles Aerie, Brazil, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post 1127, Brazil, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Haley Mae Campbell and opening act Hunter Smith, at York Auto Family Community Center, Greencastle, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday

Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.

Jan. 2

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you