Today
Jam session, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Acoustic Crowe, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Cheap ‘n’ Easy, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CST.
Saturday
Firebox, at bluegrass jam, Moench Hall, Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.
The Valley Brothers, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Eddie & The Motivators, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Jam session with Jimmy Hollingsworth, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Cheap ‘n’ Easy, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Dicky James, at Twiggy’s, Seelyville, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jam session, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 4 to 8 p.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jan. 31
The Nerve, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Feb. 1
Ambush, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Railroaded, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
The Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 139, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
