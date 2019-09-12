Today
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Hired Guns, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Mike Newburn “One Man Band,” at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
Pix & Stix, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Men of Note and Kandace, at Fairbanks Park, 5 to 6:40 p.m.
Mega Jam with Jimmy, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 6 to 11 p.m.
Old Habits, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Manning, Perkins, Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at Moose Lodge, Linton, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Zach Helton, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 20
J.H. & Company Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Rhythm Relics, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m.
Marty Haggard, Tribute to Merle Haggard, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.
Dickey James, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 21
Country 90 Proof, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m. to midnight.
