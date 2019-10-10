Send items to Nightlife, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Please list the time, date, address and cost of events and notify the Tribune-Star of cancellations. Please include a contact name and telephone number. Events not open to the public will not be listed. Musical groups should note the type of music they perform. Items must be received by the Tribune-Star by noon Thursday for publication the following Thursday. All listings below are subject to last-minute changes.
Today Oct 10
Jam session, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Acoustic Crowe Committee, at Thirty Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 p.m.
Friday Oct 11
Rhythm Relics, at Charlie’s Pub and Grub, 8 p.m.
Cheap & Easy, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Mike Newburn 1-Man Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Crowe Committee, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 — Country 90 Proof, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 11 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday Oct 12
Old Habits, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Jam session with Jimmy, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 2 to 6 p.m.
Crowe Committee, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Chinese Jailbreak, at The Elm Grove, 8 p.m.
Triggerhead with Regi, at Eagles Aerie, Brazil, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Manning, Perkins, Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
Mullet Over, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 11 p.m.
Sunday Oct 13
Jam session, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 4 to 8 p.m.
Monday Oct 14
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday Oct 15
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday Oct 16
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday Oct 17
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Don Morris, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 10 p.m.
Next Weekend Oct. 18-20
Oct. 18 — Old Paths Quartet, at United Methodist Temple, Terre Haute, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 — NCC Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Oct. 18 — Crowe Committee, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Oct. 19 — Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 — Just Play’n Jane, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Oct. 19 — Rhythm Relics, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Oct. 19 — Jam session with Jimmy and guests, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 6 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 19 — Main Street, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 11 p.m.
