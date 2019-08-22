Send items to Nightlife, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Please list the time, date, address and cost of events and notify the Tribune-Star of cancellations. Please include a contact name and telephone number. Events not open to the public will not be listed. Musical groups should note the type of music they perform. Items must be received by the Tribune-Star by noon Thursday for publication the following Thursday. All listings below are subject to last-minute changes.
Categories included in this section are rock music, country music, acoustic and bluegrass music, alternative music, barbershop music, big-band music, blues and jazz music, book signings, Broadway music, choral music, classical music, comedy, concert bands, dance participation, dance performance, folk music, instrumental music, karaoke, Latin music, lectures/poetry, opera, ragtime music, rap or hip-hop music, reggae music, soul or rhythm and blues music, special events and vocal performances.
For information on fairs, festivals, holiday events, public meetings, support groups, health events and other similar activities, see Valley Datebook in Sunday’s newspaper. For activities of social groups and organizations, see Groups and gatherings on Sunday. For theater, concert tours by nationally known acts and museum listings, look elsewhere in this section.
Today
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
Crowe Committee acoustic, at Thirty Six Saloon, 7 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Chain Reaction, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
Jackson Township Community Band, at Old Settlers Picnic, Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m.
Crowe Committee, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 - 11:30 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
Smith & Hudson Band, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Hired Guns, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
The Nobodies, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The Valley Brothers, at Moose Lodge, Linton, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday
Jimmy Jam, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 4 to 8 p.m.
Brazil Concert Band grand finale 2019, at Forest Park band shell, pavilion if rain, Brazil, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Next Week
Aug. 30
Rhythm Relics, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Dance party with DJ Cody Conner, at Voiture 21, 40&8, 7 p.m. to midnight.
Aug. 31
Country Nomads, with guests Railroaded and Valley Brothers, at The Bucket, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Eddie & The Motivators, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Chase Wright opens for Cornfield Mafia, at Labs-A-Palooza, at 3 Fat Labs, Greencastle, 7 to 11 p.m.
