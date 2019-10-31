Send items to Nightlife, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Please list the time, date, address and cost of events and notify the Tribune-Star of cancellations. Please include a contact name and telephone number. Events not open to the public will not be listed. Musical groups should note the type of music they perform. Items must be received by the Tribune-Star by noon Thursday for publication the following Thursday. All listings below are subject to last-minute changes.
Categories included in this section are rock music, country music, acoustic and bluegrass music, alternative music, barbershop music, big-band music, blues and jazz music, book signings, Broadway music, choral music, classical music, comedy, concert bands, dance participation, dance performance, folk music, instrumental music, karaoke, Latin music, lectures/poetry, opera, ragtime music, rap or hip-hop music, reggae music, soul or rhythm and blues music, special events and vocal performances.
For information on fairs, festivals, holiday events, public meetings, support groups, health events and other similar activities, see Valley Datebook in Sunday’s newspaper. For activities of social groups and organizations, see Groups and gatherings on Sunday. For theater, concert tours by nationally known acts and museum listings, look elsewhere in this section.
Today Oct 31
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday Nov 1
Eddie & The Motivators, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Acoustic Crowe, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday Nov 2
Jam session with Jimmy Hollingsworth, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.
Rhythm and Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Mary Pfeifer tribute to Patsy Cline, Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.
Pix & Stix, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
The Valley Brothers, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Pianist Sean Chen with Terre Haute Symphony, at ISU Tilson Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Monday Nov 4
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday Nov 5
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday Nov 6
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday Nov 7
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Nov. 8-10
Nov. 8 — Mike Newburn, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Nov. 8 — Sniffer Dog, at The Wagon Wheel, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Nov. 9 — Streamliners, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Nov. 9 — Crowe Committee, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Nov. 9 — Manning, Perkins, Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
