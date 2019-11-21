Send items to Nightlife, Tribune-Star, P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47808; community@tribstar.com (email); or 812-231-4321 (fax). Please list the time, date, address and cost of events and notify the Tribune-Star of cancellations. Please include a contact name and telephone number. Events not open to the public will not be listed. Musical groups should note the type of music they perform. Items must be received by the Tribune-Star by noon Thursday for publication the following Thursday. All listings below are subject to last-minute changes.
Today
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Acoustic Crowe, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Bad Business, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Pfreak Show, at Al’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CST.
Saturday
P.C. McGill Band, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Mega jam with Jimmy, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 6 to 11 p.m.
Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Pfreak Show, at Al’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Triggerhead with Regi, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Triggerhead with Regi, at Eagles Aerie, Brazil, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Thursday
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Nov. 29
Juke Box Jam, at Archie’s Sports Bar.
Nov. 30
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Triggerhead with Regi, at American Legion Post, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
