Today

Jam session, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m. 

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Friday

Eddie & The Motivators, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

J.H. Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 to midnight.

DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m. 

DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CST.

Saturday

Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Railroaded, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jam session with Jimmy Hollingsworth, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.

Bellair’s Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Don Morris, at Twiggy’s, Seelyville, 8 p.m.

Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m.

Sunday 

Jam session, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 4 to 8 p.m.

Monday 

Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

 Tuesday

Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jan. 10

Mike Newburn, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11

Rhythm Relics, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Crowe Committee, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Manning, Perkins, Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.

