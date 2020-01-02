Today
Jam session, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Eddie & The Motivators, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
J.H. Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 to midnight.
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CST.
Saturday
Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Railroaded, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Jam session with Jimmy Hollingsworth, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.
Bellair’s Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Don Morris, at Twiggy’s, Seelyville, 8 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Jam session, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 4 to 8 p.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jan. 10
Mike Newburn, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11
Rhythm Relics, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Crowe Committee, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Manning, Perkins, Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
