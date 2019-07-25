Today
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Jimmy Hollingsworth with Tom Fagin, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Acoustic Crowe, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Rhythm Relics, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
Mike Porter, Marsha Banning and Panther Creek Band, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.
Ambush, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Almost County, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Valley Brothers, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.
40th Anniversary Jam on the Patio with Jimmy and surprise guest, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Sunday
Brazil Concert Band, “To The Moon And Beyond,” with opening performance by Terre Haute Brass Ensemble, at Forest Park band shell, pavilion if rain, Brazil, 8 p.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
15th and Hulman band, at Alabama Bar, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at Ripley’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Aug. 3
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 139, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
