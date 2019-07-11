Thursday
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
CHS Daze, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Mike Newburn one-man band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at Thirty-Six Salloon, Rockville, 8 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
The RoundUps, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.
Hootenanny, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Old Habits, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
July 13 — Jam session with Jimmy and guest, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.
July 13 — Crowe Committee, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at Moose Lodge, Brazil, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Manning, Perkins, Mason Band and Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at Thirty-Six Salloon, Rockville, 8 p.m.
July 13 — Trouble and Company, at Linn Park Amphitheater, Martinsville, Illinois, 7 p.m. CDT.
Sunday
Brazil Concert Band, “The Princess, The Wizard and The Light Cavalry,” at Forest Park band shell, pavilion if rain, Brazil, 8 p.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
15th and Hulman band, at Alabama Bar, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at Ripley’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
July 20
Jam session with Jimmy, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 3 to 7 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Railroaded, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
P.C. McGill Band, at Moose Lodge, Linton, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
