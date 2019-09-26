Today
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Juke Box Jam, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
Mike Rowe Acoustic Crowe Committee, at Elm Grove Tavern, 7 to 10 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
Crowe Committee, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Jam session with Jimmy Hollingsworth, on the patio at Archie’s Sports Bar, 2 to 6 p.m.
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Bad Business, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Open Heart Quartet, at 8th Avenue Baptist Church, 7 p.m.
Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Calvary’s Cause, at bluegrass jam, Moench Hall, Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
MacDaddy’s, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 11 p.m.
Triggerhead with Regi, at American Legion Post, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
The Valley Brothers, at Moose Lodge, Linton, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday
Farm Hands Quartet, at First Christian Church, Brazil, 6 p.m.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Rail Brothers, at Westminster Village, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Oct. 4
Sniffer Dog, at Wagon Wheel, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Frequency, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 5
Railroaded, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Triggerhead with Regi, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
The Valley Brothers, at American Legion Post, Linton, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Oct. 5 — Jane Doe, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 11 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.