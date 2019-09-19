Today

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Friday

Just Play’n Jane, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

J.H. & Company Band, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rhythm Relics, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m.

Crowe Committee Acoustic, at Poplar Pub, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

Marty Haggard, Tribute to Merle Haggard, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.

Dickey James, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 10 p.m.

Triggerhead with Regi, at VFW Post, Marshall, Illinois, 8 to 11:30 p.m. CDT.

DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.

Saturday

Country 90 Proof, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Valley Brothers, at Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Rhythm Relics, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Ronan Tynan, Irish Tenor and McGing Irish Dancers, at ISU Tilson Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Jam session with Jimmy Hollingsworth, on the patio at Archie’s Sports Bar, 2 to 6 p.m.

Crowe Committee Acoustic, at Twiggy’s, Seelyville, 8 to 11 p.m.

P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Monday

Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.

Thursday

DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.

Don Morris, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 27

Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 p.m.

Juke Box Jam, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.

Sept. 28

Brad Anderson & FanFare, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Bad Business, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Open Heart Quartet, at 8th Avenue Baptist Church, 7 p.m.

Almost Country, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Brad Anderson & FanFare, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

MacDaddy’s, at Thirty-Six Saloon, Rockville, 7 to 11 p.m.

Triggerhead with Regi, at American Legion Post, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

The Valley Brothers, at Moose Lodge, Linton, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sept. 29

Farm Hands Quartet, at First Christian Church, Brazil, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you