Today
Jimmy Jam Band, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
The Good Ol’ Boys Jam Session, at Oy Vey Deli, 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Sniffer Dog, at The Wagon Wheel, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Crowe Committee, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Rhythm Relics, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
Dicky James, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Johnny Rogers Show: The History of Rock and Roll, at Boot City Opry, 7 p.m.
Crowe Committee, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m.
Old Habits, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Community Band, at Fairbanks Park, 8 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Brad Anderson & FanFare, at American Legion Post, Riley, 8 to 11 p.m.
Manning, Perkins and Mason Band with Big Daddy, at Clay County Activity Center, Brazil, 7 to 9 p.m.
P.C. McGill Band, at VFW Post, Brazil, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Haley Mae Campbell, at Labs-A-Palooza, at 3 Fat Labs, Greencastle, 7 to 11 p.m.
Sunday
Jimmy Jam, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 4 to 8 p.m.
Brazil Concert Band, “Marching Along With John Philip Sousa,” with 7 p.m. opening performance by Covered Bridge Harmony women’s barbershop choir of Greencastle, at Forest Park band shell, pavilion if rain, Brazil.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
DJ, at Ripley’s Sports Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Aug. 16
Stampede, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Aug. 17
The Nerve, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Stampede, at American Legion Post 104, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Railroaded, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at American Legion Post, Sullivan, 8:30 p.m.
Mullet Over, at Labs-A-Palooza, at 3 Fat Labs, Greencastle, 7 to 11 p.m.
