Today
Jimmy Jam Band, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Friday
Jus Play’n Jayne, at VFW Post 972, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Crowe Committee Acoustic, at Archie’s Sports Bar, 8 p.m.
Rhythm Relics, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Dance party with DJ Cody Conner, at Voiture 21, 40&8, 7 p.m. to midnight.
DJ SIXX20, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Country Nomads jam session, at American Legion Post 346, 7 p.m.
DJ dance music, at Shooters, Paris, Ill., 8 p.m. to midnight CDT.
Saturday
Men of Note and Kandace, at Fairbanks Park, 5 to 6:40 p.m.
Country Nomads, with guests Railroaded and Valley Brothers, at The Bucket, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Eddie & The Motivators, at Ripley’s Beach Bar, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Crowe Committee, at Charlie’s Pub & Grub, 8 p.m.
Ambush, at Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jazz pianist John Spicknall, at Stables Steakhouse lounge, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Chase Wright opens for Cornfield Mafia, at Labs-A-Palooza, at 3 Fat Labs, Greencastle, 7 to 11 p.m.
Sunday
Dicky James, Governor Davis, Forest Gras, The Grand Turn band and Steve Kolbus, at Livingston Blues Festival, Marshall, Illinois, 7 to 11 p.m. CDT.
Monday
Open mic, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Barbershop harmony, at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Comedy, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Jimmy Jam Band, at Marine Corps League, 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
Jimmy Jam Band, at Stephen’s Dive Bar, 7 to 11 p.m.
DJ, at The Verve, 10 p.m.
Sept. 6
Snigger Dog, at The Wagon Wheel, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sept. 7
Men of Note and Kandace, at Fairbanks Park, 5 to 6:40 p.m.
