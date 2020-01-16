New Lunch & Punch program begins today at Historical Museum

A new Lunch & Punch program begins at noon today at the Vigo County Historical Museum at 929 Wabash Ave.
Visitors take their lunch and the museum provides the punch in the David & Jerry Mitchell Event Center on the third floor of the museum.
In addition to fruit punch, the museum will serve up a short film and discussion about the 100th anniversary of the first day of prohibition.
The lunchtime program will continue on the third Thursday of every month with programs that cover a wide range of historical topics.
Executive director Susan Tingley said she’s looking forward to these lunchtime programs. “The only time some people can get away from work is during lunch. Our Lunch & Punch allows you to eat your lunch and enjoy an interesting program at the same time,” Tingley said.
Programs last 30 to 40 minutes and are free to members or included with daily admission price.
For more details on Lunch & Punch topics, follow the Vigo County Historical Society & Museum on Facebook and Instagram, visit www.vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235-9717.
