Neil Berg brings 'Fifty Years of Rock-N-Roll' to town

With an uber-talented cast of Broadway musicians and vocalists, Neil Berg is bringing 50 years of classic rock ‘n’ roll to Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall for a 7:30 p.m. performance on Jan. 24.
Starting with the roots of rock in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s with classics such as Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” Berg takes his audience on a musical history lesson that includes the sounds of the seminal figures of the genre, including Bill Haley and the Comets, Elvis, Buddy Holly, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Elton John and more. The show also includes the often unknown backstories from the 50 years of music that changed the world forever.
“‘Fifty Years of Rock-N-Roll’ is not only a highly entertaining look at the history of iconic music, using the best Broadway and rock musicians, it also tells the story of America since the 1930s, and all the incredible influences and cultures that make up our melting pot. This music has influenced generations around the world,” Berg said.
Berg is the composer and co-lyricist of the award-winning new rock musical, “THE 12.” His other shows include “Grumpy Old Men,” “The Prince and the Pauper,” “Tim and Scrooge” and “The Man Who Would be King.” He also wrote the score for the 2013 film “Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn.”
Tickets are $35 for adults and $29 for those under 18. They can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544 or by visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. When not sold out, tickets also can be purchased at the door up to one hour before the start of the show.
