Jason Lyle Black, a nationally acclaimed pianist and comedic entertainer who tours across the United States, marks his inaugural visit to eastern Illinois with a concert on Oct. 10 at the Paris Center of Fine Arts.
“I’m thrilled to be visiting Paris, Illinois,” Black said. “I have performed throughout the Midwest, with appearances nearby in Indiana and Missouri, but this is my first visit to eastern Illinois, so I can’t wait to share my music with the community.”
Black is one of the most unique and versatile piano performers in the industry today, combining the comedic charm of Victor Borge with the flair of classical piano greats, as he moves from comedy bits like “Songs Not to Play at People’s Weddings and Funerals” to masterworks favorites by Chopin, Rachmaninoff or Gershwin.
“My mission as an artist is to put a smile on people’s faces,” Black said. “I make sure that each concert I perform has something for every audience — whether they enjoy instrumental piano, comedic stories, or even my ‘upside down’ playing.”
Black’s “upside down” piano antics landed him on the Ellen Degeneres Show in Hollywood, where she called him “Unbelievable!” His unique mixture of classical and comedy has taken him all over the world as a performer, having now visited over a dozen countries, including a television performance live in Tokyo, Japan. He is also a No. 2 charting artist on the Billboard music charts, with his album “Piano Preludes,” which critics called “masterful …overflowing with grace, reverence, and heart.”
Tickets are $10 to $25, available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=25.
Visit jasonlyleblack.com for more information on Jason Lyle Black.
