Paris City Parks has presented a diverse blend of musical acts for the Music In The Park 2019 Summer Series.
A special season finale with Randy Rhoads & Rhadioplay is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. CDT today at the Spicer Pavilion in Twin Lakes Park, 30 Twin Lakes Drive, Paris, Illinois.
In the spirit of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, this show is dedicated to those who grew up in the late-60s and 70s. Think of this as a “love offering” to old friends and fans through the years.
Paris City Parks has a special lineup of seasoned talent with over 300 years of experience for Rhadioplay: Gary Wise & Ken Hoedebecke on acoustic and electric guitars; a solid rhythm section with Richard Faust — drums and Marshall Patrick — bass. Rounding out the act with two keyboard players: Bill Cunningham and Randy Rhoads.
From the horns of Chicago to the Memphis horns of Robert Cray. From the Beatles’ Mellotron flutes and harpsichord to Jethro Tull’s flute lines. From pipe organ of Led Zeppelin to the recorder and accordion of Rod Stewart/Faces.
And for good measure, throw in some blues harp for Supertramp and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.
That’s some of what you’ll hear today.
