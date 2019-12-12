Robert Elder, editor of “Moby-Dick: Illustrated by Gilbert Wilson,” will sign copies of the book at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St. The book, published to mark the bicentennial of author Herman Melville’s birth, contains Melville’s classic novel, illustrated by Terre Haute artist Gilbert Wilson. It also contains essays and biographical material about Wilson.
The book contains 170 illustrations by Wilson. All are from the collection of the Swope.
Also available will be a new biography of Wilson, “Unfinished and Unbroken: the life of Gilbert Wilson,” by the late Dr. Edward Spann, professor of history at Indiana State University.
Wilson is best-known locally for his murals at the entrance of Woodrow Wilson Middle School and University Hall at Indiana State University, as well as two paintings at the Community Theatre of Terre Haute.
Wilson had a life-long obsession with “Moby-Dick” and wrote an opera libretto as well as a number of other works regarding the novel. He was a consultant to famed director John Huston for the 1956 film starring Gregory Peck. He also produced an award-winning 16-minute film about the book which will be shown at the Swope as part of Sunday’s presentation.
Both books will be available for sale at the event. Customers who ordered their copies at a previous event in October can pick them up and have them signed by Elder.
For more details visit swope.org or call 812-238-1676.
